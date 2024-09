Musician Kenny G: Life in the Key of G

 Joseph-Beth Booksellers hosts Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G, discussing and signing his newly-released book, Life in the Key of G, on Thursday, September 26, at 7 p.m. at their bookstore located at 161 Lexington Green Circle B, Lexington, Kentucky 40503.

