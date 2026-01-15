Must-Have Estate Planning Documents at McCracken County Public Library

Must-Have Estate Planning Documents at McCracken County Public Library

The 101 series sparks interest in a wide range of unique topics. Programs are free and open to the public and led by experts in their fields.

Your Life, Your Wishes: The Must-Have Estate Planning Documents  led by Hillary Chambers Landry, Attorney at Law, McMurry & Livingston, PLLC     Thursday April 16, 20265:30-6:30 PM

All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net

