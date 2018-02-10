My Freaky Valentine Market at Fourth Street Live!
Market for Mischief: a market full of offbeat oddities!
Come shop and support local artists with their own individual style, this is a market unlike any other.
Hosted by public figure Rocky Doll
Some Vendors include:
-Awesome Opossum Gifts
-Cosmic Burnout
-Pens by Robert
-Hand Crafts by A.L.
AND MORE!
Don't miss this unique market, on the upper level of Fourth Street Live!
FREE to attend!
For more information call 502-584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com/events