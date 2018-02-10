My Freaky Valentine Market at Fourth Street Live!

Market for Mischief: a market full of offbeat oddities!

Come shop and support local artists with their own individual style, this is a market unlike any other.

Hosted by public figure Rocky Doll

Some Vendors include:

-Awesome Opossum Gifts

-Cosmic Burnout

-Pens by Robert

-Hand Crafts by A.L.

AND MORE!

Don't miss this unique market, on the upper level of Fourth Street Live!

FREE to attend!

For more information call 502-584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com/events