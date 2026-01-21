× Expand My Funny Valentine My Funny Valentine

My Funny Valentine at The Crowded House

🎤 BIG LAUGHS: HBO’S Stewart Huff Live!

Looking for the ultimate pre-Valentine’s date night? Join us on Friday, Feb 13th for an evening of brilliant, gut-busting comedy featuring the legendary Stewart Huff (as seen on HBO)!

The Details:

📅 When: Friday, February 13th

🕗 Time: Show starts at 8:00 PM

🔞 Age: Recommended for 21+ (Definitely not kid-friendly!)

🎟️ Tickets: This is a ticketed event ONLY. Use the attached link to get your ticket before they sell out!

A Note on Seating: We use community seating to keep the energy high! While we do our absolute best to seat groups together, expect to share a table and make some new friends.

For more information call 270-825-1178 or visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/my-funny-valentine/