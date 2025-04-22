My Holocaust Legacy: A Blessing, Not a Burden

Dr. Alex Kor shares his remarkable journey as the son of Holocaust survivors, navigating life in Indiana while honoring his parents’ legacy. He reflects on forgiveness, resilience, and lessons from his upbringing, including his mother’s controversial views and his father’s optimism. Kor offers a powerful perspective on carrying forward hope in a world still grappling with discrimination. The program also features Graham Honaker of Butler University.

For more information, please call (502) 635-5083 or visit filsonhistorical.org/