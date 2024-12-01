Mystery Author R.J. Jacobs at Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby Branch Bowling Green

FREE

Bob Kirby Branch Library

R.J. Jacobs is the author of four mystery novels, including And Then You Were Gone, Somewhere In the Dark, and Always the First to Die. His latest book, This is How We End Things, was published in 2023. New York Times bestselling author Megan Miranda described it as "a captivating exploration into the psychology of lying and a high-stakes, dark-academia thriller full of twists and secrets."

Jacobs has practiced as a psychologist since 2003. He maintains a private practice in Nashville, focusing on a wide variety of clinical concerns. After completing a post-doctoral residency at Vanderbilt, he has taught Abnormal Psychology, presented at numerous conferences, and routinely performs PTSD evaluations for veterans.

