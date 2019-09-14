Mystery Dinner at Rough River Dam State Resort Park

Rough River Dam State Resort Park 450 Lodge Rd., Falls of Rough, Kentucky 40119

Mystery Dinner at Rough River Dam State Resort Park

"Speak Easy of Murder" a who dunnit presented by the actors of Murder & Merriment will be performed while guests enjoy a delicious meal. 1920's dress is not required but a prize will be given to the best costume of the evening along with a prize to the guest who figures out the villain in the plot. Guests can complete their evening by dancing to music provided by Happy Hour Entertainment.

For more information call (270) 257-2311

