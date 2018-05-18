Mystery at the Museum at the Kentucky Science Center
Mystery in the Museum is a self-lead night of sleuthing and socializing for 21+. Arrive anytime, explore at your own pace, enjoy the exhibits, and stay for the big reveal. Solve the mystery alone or in teams!
Your admission includes a complementary cocktail and themed hors d’oeuvres provided by Masterson’s; a cash bar will be available.
Mystery in the Museum forensics partners:
Kentucky State Police Forensic Laboratories
University of Louisville Biology Department,
Louisville Metro Police- Crime Scene Unit,
Federal Bureau of Investigation
For more information call (502) 561-6100 or visit kysciencecenter.org