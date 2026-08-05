Mystic Pizza: A New Musical at RiverPark Center

Mystic Pizza: A New Musical delivers the beloved story from the iconic hit film driven by a score packed with unforgettable hits from the ’80s and ’90s. Follow best friends Kat, Daisy, and Jojo as they navigate the complexities of friendship and romance—all while slinging slices at a small-town pizza joint.

For more information, please call 270.687.2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/