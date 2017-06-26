NAFSA Conference at Campbellsville University

Campbellsville University is partnering with NAFSA: Association of International Educators to hold an International Education Conference June 26-28 .

NAFSA: Association of International Educators is the world’s largest non-profit dedicated to the international education and exchange. The organization was founded to help with assisting and advising international students in United States universities and colleges across the country. The organization soon grew to a large scale and has more than 10,000 members worldwide.

Four sessions, along with keynote addresses, will be held each of the three days, and they will be presented by representatives from NAFSA, Georgia College, Campbellsville University and University of Ibadan, Nigeria; Exela Education, India, and CityGate, Nigeria.

