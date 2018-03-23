NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball at Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball at Rupp Arena

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee has selected nine cities that will share in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Championship hosting duties for regional play in 2016, 2017 and 2018. Championship games will be played at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. for the first time since the 1986 NCAA Women’s Final Four®. Lexington was selected to host all three years.

“It’s a great basketball hotbed. They have shown that in years past. Obviously there’s some great history in 1986 with Jody Conradt and her championship team,” said Anucha Browne, NCAA Vice President of Women’s Basketball Championships.

For more information visit  rupparena.com

Rupp Arena and Heritage Hall 430 West Vine Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
