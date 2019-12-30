NEA Big Read Kickoff Event with Sam Weller at the Carson Center

Guest Lecturer - Sam Weller: 7PM (Doors open at 6PM) "The Man Behind the Mystery"

Sam Weller is the authorized biographer of Ray Bradbury and a two-time Bram Stoker Award winner. He is the author of The Bradbury Chronicles: The Life of Ray Bradbury, a national bestseller and winner of the 2005 Society of Midland Authors Award for Best Biography and the companion book, Listen to the Echoes: The Ray Bradbury Interviews.

With Mort Castle, Weller co-edited the anthology Shadow Show: All-New Stories in Celebration of Ray Bradbury, winner of the Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in an Anthology. Weller's essays have appeared in the Paris Review, on the National Public Radio Program All Things Considered, Slate magazine, Ploughshares and many others. His short fiction has appeared in numerous books, literary journals, and magazines. Weller is a frequent lecturer on the life and legacy of Ray Bradbury. He has given over 400 talks around the world. Weller’s collection of modern Gothic short fiction, Dark Black, will be published in May.

Receive a free copy of Ray Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 while supplies last.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org