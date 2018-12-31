NYE LIVE! at Fourth Street Live!

Fourth Street Live! 411 S. Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

NYE LIVE! at Fourth Street Live!

Let the countdown begin to Louisville's Biggest New Year's Eve Party, NYE Live!

Join us at Fourth Street Live! for music by 100% Poly, dancing, balloon drop, confetti, and of course the conveted ball drop. This is a free event, with all-inclusive VIP options available that include free cover to select venues, food and beverages, champagne toast, party favors, and more.

Conveniently located in the heart of downtown, you won't have to go far for transportation, parking, restaurants and hotels. Celebrate 2018 and ring in 2019 with us!

For more information visit 4thstlive.com

Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
