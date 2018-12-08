Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey- Celebrate Christmas Tour at The Paramount Arts Center

Saturday, December 8, 2018- 7:00pm

Prices:

$75 (Includes a preshow M&G and Photo opportunity with Natalie and Danny),

$56.50, $34.50, $24.50

A six-time GRAMMY® nominee and five-time Dove Award-winning Female Vocalist of the Year, Natalie Grant and eight-time Dove nominee Danny Gokey are a quintessential vocal pairing, setting the stage for an unforgettable Christmas experience. Under the musical direction of GRAMMY-winning songwriter/producer Bernie Herms (Josh Groban, Barbra Streisand, Casting Crowns, Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey) the Celebrate Christmas Tour will allow Grant and Gokey to craft a collaborative set as they perform a combination of Christmas classics along with original selections from Grant’s critically-acclaimed, soulful-tinged Christmas project Believe, and Gokey’s Dove Award-winning album Christmas Is Here. Selections will include favorites like “O Holy Night,” “Joy To The World,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and more.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com