Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey- Celebrate Christmas Tour at The Paramount Arts Center

to Google Calendar - Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey- Celebrate Christmas Tour at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey- Celebrate Christmas Tour at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey- Celebrate Christmas Tour at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey- Celebrate Christmas Tour at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-08 19:00:00

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey- Celebrate Christmas Tour at The Paramount Arts Center

Saturday, December 8, 2018- 7:00pm

Prices:

$75 (Includes a preshow M&G and Photo opportunity with Natalie and Danny),

$56.50, $34.50, $24.50

A six-time GRAMMY® nominee and five-time Dove Award-winning Female Vocalist of the Year, Natalie Grant and eight-time Dove nominee Danny Gokey are a quintessential vocal pairing, setting the stage for an unforgettable Christmas experience. Under the musical direction of GRAMMY-winning songwriter/producer Bernie Herms (Josh Groban, Barbra Streisand, Casting Crowns, Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey) the Celebrate Christmas Tour will allow Grant and Gokey to craft a collaborative set as they perform a combination of Christmas classics along with original selections from Grant’s critically-acclaimed, soulful-tinged Christmas project Believe, and Gokey’s Dove Award-winning album Christmas Is Here. Selections will include favorites like “O Holy Night,” “Joy To The World,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and more.

For more information visit paramountartscenter.com

Info
Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
to Google Calendar - Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey- Celebrate Christmas Tour at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey- Celebrate Christmas Tour at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey- Celebrate Christmas Tour at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - Natalie Grant & Danny Gokey- Celebrate Christmas Tour at The Paramount Arts Center - 2018-12-08 19:00:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

October 12, 2018

Saturday

October 13, 2018

Sunday

October 14, 2018

Monday

October 15, 2018

Tuesday

October 16, 2018

Wednesday

October 17, 2018

Thursday

October 18, 2018

Submit Yours