National "Take-a-Hike Day" Family Hike at Audubon Mill Park

Celebrate “National Take-a-Hike Day” by experiencing the beauty and diversity of Audubon Park in autumn! Join our park naturalist on Sunday, Nov. 16th at 1 P.M., for this 1-mile guided hike. This is a FREE event, so bring the whole family and all your friends along, even your leashed pets!

For more information call (502)782-9727 or visit hparks.ky.gov