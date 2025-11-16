National "Take-a-Hike Day" Family Hike at Audubon Mill Park

to

Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420

National "Take-a-Hike Day" Family Hike at Audubon Mill Park

 Celebrate “National Take-a-Hike Day” by experiencing the beauty and diversity of Audubon Park in autumn! Join our park naturalist on Sunday, Nov. 16th at 1 P.M., for this 1-mile guided hike. This is a FREE event, so bring the whole family and all your friends along, even your leashed pets! 

For more information call (502)782-9727 or visit hparks.ky.gov

Info

Audubon Mill Park 101 North Water Street, Henderson, Kentucky 42420
Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - National "Take-a-Hike Day" Family Hike at Audubon Mill Park - 2025-11-16 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - National "Take-a-Hike Day" Family Hike at Audubon Mill Park - 2025-11-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - National "Take-a-Hike Day" Family Hike at Audubon Mill Park - 2025-11-16 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - National "Take-a-Hike Day" Family Hike at Audubon Mill Park - 2025-11-16 13:00:00 ical