National Corvette Museum Anniversary

Every year around the Labor Day weekend we celebrate the Grand Opening of the Museum in 1994 with a participant focused event. This year we mark the 24th Anniversary milestone and focus on the diversity of the people that Corvette has brought together for a look back on the Museum’s history and forward to the future! Visitors can enjoy 3 days of activities in and around the Museum including access to interesting and unique road tours, special video presentations, raffles, the annual open Membership meeting and more during this event in honor of your help and support!

For more information call 270-781-7973 or visit corvettemuseum.org