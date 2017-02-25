National Engineers Week at the Kentucky Science Center

to Google Calendar - National Engineers Week at the Kentucky Science Center - 2017-02-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Engineers Week at the Kentucky Science Center - 2017-02-25 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Engineers Week at the Kentucky Science Center - 2017-02-25 11:00:00 iCalendar - National Engineers Week at the Kentucky Science Center - 2017-02-25 11:00:00

Kentucky Science Center 727 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

National Engineers Week at the Kentucky Science Center

Engineering is all around us!

Join Kentucky Science Center for three days of special engineering programming. Meet the professionals who imagine, design, and create the world around us, and build your own engineering skills!

From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Thursday February 23 and Friday February 24, and from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Saturday February 25.

Kentucky Science Center's Engineers Week Science Celebration is free with regular admission!

For more information call 502-560-7128 or visit kysciencecenter.org

Info

Kentucky Science Center 727 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map

Education & Learning

Visit Event Website

502-560-7128

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - National Engineers Week at the Kentucky Science Center - 2017-02-25 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Engineers Week at the Kentucky Science Center - 2017-02-25 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Engineers Week at the Kentucky Science Center - 2017-02-25 11:00:00 iCalendar - National Engineers Week at the Kentucky Science Center - 2017-02-25 11:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

February 2, 2017

Friday

February 3, 2017

Saturday

February 4, 2017

Sunday

February 5, 2017

Monday

February 6, 2017

Tuesday

February 7, 2017

Wednesday

February 8, 2017

Submit Yours

Built with Metro Publisher™