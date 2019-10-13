National Geographic Live! at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

 For extreme filmmaker, Bryan Smith, the line between going for it and going too far is often blurry—especially when you’re exploring the earth’s most remote environments. In this edge-of-your-seat presentation, Bryan shows you what it means to adventure with purpose, and why he believes the best expeditions are the ones with a healthy chance of failure. He’s faced machete-wielding locals in Papua New Guinea, suffered frostbite during the first-ever ice climb of Niagara Falls, explored the South Pacific’s deepest canyons, and scaled North America’s tallest mountains to bring you behind the scenes and capture the impossible.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

