National Public Lands Day Free Admission at Woodlands Nature Station

National Public Lands Day will be celebrated at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area as Visitor Appreciation Day on Saturday, September 28, 2019, with free admission to the Homeplace 1850s Working Farm and Woodlands Nature Station, 10 am - 5 pm.

National Public Lands Day promotes both popular enjoyment and volunteer conservation of public lands. Sponsored by the National Environmental Education Foundation, it is the largest single-day volunteer effort for America’s public lands.

11:30 am - 12 pm - The Endangered Red Wolf

12:30 - 1:30 pm - Migration Miracles

2:30 - 3:30 pm - Fruits of the Forest: Fall Wild Edibles Series

4:30 - 7 pm - Sunset Canoe Trip, $25 for each canoe. Cost does not include daytime Nature Station admission. Registration and full deposit are required. Call 270.924.2020 for reservations.

For more information visit landbetweenthelakes.us