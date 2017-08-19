National Quilt Museum Hosts Solar Eclipse Weekend

Corona II: Solar Eclipse Quilt by Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry takes center stage as Western Kentucky experiences the longest duration in the path of totality for the national solar eclipse!

Saturday, August 19, 10 AM - 5 PM

Sunday, August 20, 10 AM - 5 PM

Monday, August 21, 10 AM - 5 PM*

* The Museum will close for ~15 minutes around 1:15 pm for staff and visitors to watch the total eclipse.

Eclipse viewing glasses are available for FREE at the Museum starting today (while supplies last). The lawn in front of the Museum is sure to be a great area to watch in Downtown Paducah.

