National Quilt Museum Hosts Solar Eclipse Weekend

to Google Calendar - National Quilt Museum Hosts Solar Eclipse Weekend - 2017-08-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Quilt Museum Hosts Solar Eclipse Weekend - 2017-08-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Quilt Museum Hosts Solar Eclipse Weekend - 2017-08-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - National Quilt Museum Hosts Solar Eclipse Weekend - 2017-08-20 10:00:00

National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001

National Quilt Museum Hosts Solar Eclipse Weekend

Corona II: Solar Eclipse Quilt by Caryl Bryer Fallert-Gentry takes center stage as Western Kentucky experiences the longest duration in the path of totality for the national solar eclipse!

Saturday, August 19, 10 AM - 5 PM

Sunday, August 20, 10 AM - 5 PM

Monday, August 21, 10 AM - 5 PM* 

* The Museum will close for ~15 minutes around 1:15 pm for staff and visitors to watch the total eclipse.

Eclipse viewing glasses are available for FREE at the Museum starting today (while supplies last). The lawn in front of the Museum is sure to be a great area to watch in Downtown Paducah.

For more information visit quiltmuseum.org

Info
National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - National Quilt Museum Hosts Solar Eclipse Weekend - 2017-08-20 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Quilt Museum Hosts Solar Eclipse Weekend - 2017-08-20 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Quilt Museum Hosts Solar Eclipse Weekend - 2017-08-20 10:00:00 iCalendar - National Quilt Museum Hosts Solar Eclipse Weekend - 2017-08-20 10:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Thursday

August 17, 2017

Friday

August 18, 2017

Saturday

August 19, 2017

Sunday

August 20, 2017

Monday

August 21, 2017

Tuesday

August 22, 2017

Wednesday

August 23, 2017

Submit Yours