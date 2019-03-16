National Quilting Day at the National Quilt Museum

The kickoff of 2019 National Quilting Day will be held at The National Quilt Museum on Saturday, March 16th at 10am. The public is invited to attend and the doors will open at 9:45am. The museum is located at 215 Jefferson Street in downtown Paducah, Kentucky and free parking is available in the museum's lot and the large adjacent public parking lot. The event is free and visitors are invited to stay and enjoy the museum galleries afterward.

This year, quilters around the world will be able to watch the event via live stream on The National Quilt Museum’s Facebook page. To watch the event, go to https://www.facebook.com/NationalQuiltMuseum/. Very high viewership is expected, so viewers are advised to please log on a few minutes early. The event is expected to run approximately 30 minutes.

For more information visit quiltmuseum.org