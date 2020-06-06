National Trails Day Hike at Natural Bridge State Resort Park
Natural Bridge State Resort Park 2135 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, Kentucky 40376
Join us at Natural Bridge State Resort Park to celebrate National Trails Day! There will be a guided hike starting at 9:30 a.m. The hike will end at the top of the bridge. There will also be a variety of kid friendly activities after the hike.
For more information call (606) 663-2214 or visit parks.ky.gov
