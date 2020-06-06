National Trails Day Hike at Natural Bridge State Resort Park

to Google Calendar - National Trails Day Hike at Natural Bridge State Resort Park - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Trails Day Hike at Natural Bridge State Resort Park - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Trails Day Hike at Natural Bridge State Resort Park - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - National Trails Day Hike at Natural Bridge State Resort Park - 2020-06-06 10:00:00

Natural Bridge State Resort Park 2135 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, Kentucky 40376

National Trails Day Hike at Natural Bridge State Resort Park

 Join us at Natural Bridge State Resort Park to celebrate National Trails Day! There will be a guided hike starting at 9:30 a.m. The hike will end at the top of the bridge. There will also be a variety of kid friendly activities after the hike.

For more information call (606) 663-2214 or visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Natural Bridge State Resort Park 2135 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, Kentucky 40376 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - National Trails Day Hike at Natural Bridge State Resort Park - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - National Trails Day Hike at Natural Bridge State Resort Park - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - National Trails Day Hike at Natural Bridge State Resort Park - 2020-06-06 10:00:00 iCalendar - National Trails Day Hike at Natural Bridge State Resort Park - 2020-06-06 10:00:00