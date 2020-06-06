National Trails Day at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site

Put your best foot forward on one of the park’s five hiking trails, or join the park’s staff for a hiking program.

9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Bison Trace & Cedar Run Trail Mosaic Hike: The outing begins with a guided walk to see the bison herd and hear of their natural history. The hiking begins as we progress along upland forest ridges through a genuinely peaceful area of Big Bone Lick. Enjoy the serenity of wooded seclusion as you ply the trails of one of Kentucky’s most unique parks. We will be walking up to 2.0 miles on moderate, uneven terrain. Meet at Museum.

1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Big Bone Hydro-Hike*: Join the park’s interpretive staff for a splashing good time on a special creek bed hike. The hike begins with a visit to the park’s largest salt-sulfur spring. Afterwards, we step things up with an aquatic adventure as we explore Big Bone Creek. We will be walking 0.5 miles on moderate terrain. Bring old shoes and expect to get wet! Having a walking stick is recommended. *Subject to cancellation due to hazardous water levels. Meet at Museum.

3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tobacco Hiking Sticks ($): Come decorate your own piece of Kentucky heritage, the tobacco stick. These sticks were used to hang and dry tobacco on farms all over Kentucky. Today they make awesome walking sticks! You can paint, wood burn and feather your own special tobacco stick to take on the trail. $5 per walking stick. Meet at Recreation Shelter.

For more information call (859) 384-3522 or visit parks.ky.gov