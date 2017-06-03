National Trails Day at Land Between the Lakes

Land Between The Lakes Golden Pond, Kentucky

National Trails Day at Land Between the Lakes

On Saturday, June 3, 2017, Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area invites the public to help with general trail maintenance of the Canal Loop Trail. In celebration of the 25th Annual National Trails Day , the volunteer effort will enhance the hiking experience for visitors.

Volunteers will meet at the North Welcome parking lot at 8:30am and work until about 12pm. Participants should bring lunch, water and a day pack, and wear appropriate clothing, including work boots.

The Forest Service will provide tools, materials, gloves, hard hats and safety glasses. For more information about volunteering or National Trails Day, contact Nickolaus Willis at 270-924-2007, or emailvolunteer@friendsoflbl.org. This event is weather dependent.

Woodlands Nature Station staff offers free guided Morning Nature Hikes every Tuesday morning in June from 11am–12pm. These hikes feature trails within the Woodlands Nature Watch Area.

For more information call  270-924-2000 or visit http://landbetweenthelakes.us

Land Between The Lakes Golden Pond, Kentucky

