Native American Removal, and the Trail of Tears

Led by Professor of History James S. Humphreys Ph.D., Murray State University

Native American removal was a serious issue long before Andrew Jackson ascended to the presidency in 1829. The issue culminated during Jackson's presidency with his signing of the Indian Removal Act and, shortly after Jackson left office, with the United States army forcing Cherokee to move from Georgia to the Oklahoma Territory on what became known as the "Trail of Tears." Humphreys presentation will include a brief history of Native American removal; a detailed analysis of the removal issue during Jackson's presidency; and an explanation of the events that led to the Trail of Tears. More specifically, it will focus on the attitudes toward removal of public figures, such as President Jackson, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall, and Cherokee leader John Ross, and will explain the impact of removal on the United States and the Cherokee nation.

James S. Humphreys is a professor of history at Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky, where he specializes in the history of the American South. Humphreys completed a Ph.D. in history in 2005 at Mississippi State University. He is the author of Francis Butler Simkins: A Life, published by the University of Florida Press in 2008 in a book series titled "New Perspectives on the History of the South." Humphreys also serves as co-editor of the Interpreting American History series, published by Kent State University Press.

