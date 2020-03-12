Native Gardens at Market House Theatre

In MHT’s multi-year commitment to present diverse actors in featured roles, we have selected a brand-new comedy that looks at the generational divide between neighbors. Pablo, a high-powered lawyer, and his wife, Tania, who is very pregnant and working on her dissertation, purchase a house next door to community stalwarts Virginia and Frank Butler. Having always been the runner-up in the local garden club competition, Frank has meticulously manicured and pesticide-protected his garden in the hope of winning this year. When Pablo announces that he has invited the firm’s partners to their new home for a backyard barbecue in five days, panic-stricken Tania tries to plant wild flowers and vines to redo their back yard in natural splendor. As they work on their garden for the party, Pablo and Tania discover that long-standing fence between the yards has been put in the wrong place; it should be in the middle of Frank’s prized garden. With Frank’s garden to be judged on the same day as the party, who will win out in the war of nature? The hilarious results guarantee no one comes out smelling like a rose.

A- contains some mature subject matter

L- contains some coarse language

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org