Native Reflections Exhibit: visual art by American Indians living in Kentucky

Native Reflections Exhibit

Team Kentucky, the Kentucky Arts Council, the Kentucky Native American Heritage Commission and the Kentucky Heritage Council worked together to invite American Indians living in Kentucky to share their visual art. A panel of American Indians and experts on Native American heritage selected works to include and the result is this amazing collection.

As required by law and custom, the Native Reflections exhibit labels indicate whether an artist is an enrolled member of a state- or federally-recognized tribe, or if they are not currently enrolled or recognized. Each artist is listed as either “Enrolled Member” or “Native Inspired.”

To learn more about how American Indian people receive or apply for enrolled status, contact the Kentucky Heritage Council or find links and resources at heritage.ky.gov.

Native Reflections exhibit hosts 2024-2025: (dates are tentative - check website - heritage.ky.gov)

Capitol Rotunda, Frankfort - Through November 11, 2024

· Center for Rural Development, Somerset – Dec. 2024

· Kenton County Public Library - Erlanger Branch, Erlanger - Jan. 2025

· Murray Tourism - Convention and Visitors Bureau, Murray – Feb. 2025

· Berea Arts Council, Berea – March 2025

· Cumberland Falls State Park, Corbin – April 2025

· John James Audubon State Park, Henderson – May 2025

For more information, contact Mark Brown, arts council folk and traditional arts director, at mark.brown@ky.gov or 502-892-3115.