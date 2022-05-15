Native plants: Sunday Seminar at Mahr Park Arboretum

Mahr Park Arboretum 465 Mahr Park Dr., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Join us at the Mahr Historic home as guest speaker Alicia Bosela from Ironweed Native Plant Nursery gives us the scoop on all things native plants!

Alicia’s passion is fostering environmental health via plants, education, and people. Her love and knowledge of native plants will undoubtedly inspire you.

Join us in the Mahr Historic Home on May 15, 2022, at 2:00 p.m

For more information call (270) 584-9017. 

