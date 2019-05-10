Natural Bridge State Resort Park Herpetology Weekend

Natural Bridge State Resort Park 2135 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, Kentucky 40376

Natural Bridge State Resort Park Herpetology Weekend

Natural Bridge State Resort Park will host its annual Herpetology Weekend May 10-11. This weekend is a great way to learn about some of nature’s most misunderstood critters: snakes, lizards, turtles, salamanders and frogs!

For more information call (606) 663-2214 or visit parks.ky.gov

Natural Bridge State Resort Park 2135 Natural Bridge Rd, Slade, Kentucky 40376
