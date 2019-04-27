Nature Fair at Wickliffe Mounds

Visit Wickliffe Mounds State Historic Site on Saturday, April 27, for the Nature Fair, to learn about the natural environment as well as getting outdoors with activities and demonstrations that are family friendly fun! The event is Free and is scheduled from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and coincides near Earth Day. Discover the Wildlife of Kentucky with LBL Woodlands Nature Station’s live animals display, talk to a KY Division of Forestry Forest Ranger about trees and forest resources, see how hide tanning and soap making is done the old fashion way, get muddy with a hands-on Mississippi river stream table, learn about the Native People of the Mississippian culture and how they depended on the environment just as we do today. Displays and demonstrations of natural dyes, Leave No Trace, useful plants, cordage and more.

Other activities include a workshop to learn how to spin yarn from fiber with a drop spindle (pre-registration and fee required), book reading and discussion about Snakes and Kentucky Wildlife by local naturalist, learn about plant based essential oils and make and take item for kids, and a Kids Zone Obstacle Course and Fire Safety with the Wickliffe City Fire Department. Art students from Ballard County Memorial High School will have a special exhibit: “Art from Nature”.

For more information call (270) 335-3681 or visit parks.ky.gov