Nature Watch Weekend - Sandhill Cranes at Barren River

Join us for a nature watch weekend viewing the migratory Sandhill Cranes that visit us during our winter season. Thousands of these beautiful birds roost on the mud flats exposed during winter pool levels of Barren River Lake. The cranes feed in the surrounding farmlands during the day. A limited number of van tours will be offered at sunset and sunrise on Saturday and sunrise on Sunday. Educational sessions will take place in the evening Friday at the Louie B Nunn Lodge.

For more information call (270) 646-2151 or visit parks.ky.gov