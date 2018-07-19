Nature in Play Exhibit at Pyro Gallery

Show Dates:

July 19th - August 26th, 2018

Opening Reception:

Sunday, July 22nd, 1:00 - 4:00 pm

First Friday Reception:

Friday, August 3rd 6:00 - 9:00 pm

Robert Henry reminds us, “The object isn’t to make art, it’s to be in that wonderful state which makes art inevitable.”

For an all too brief a time before Moffett's recent death, McCarthy and Moffett found themselves in that "wonderful state" and the "inevitable art" that resulted from their joyful and inquisitive collaboration is celebrated in Nature in Play at Pyro Gallery.

Ceramic sculpture by John McCarthy and the majority of prints and drawings by Susan Moffett celebrate all of nature with a lighthearted, playful approach to plants, animals, fruits and vegetables, trees and landscapes depicted in clay and on paper. The broad theme of nature which inspired this show allowed Moffett and McCarthy the freedom to document, simplify, abstract, and invent new ideas – and to play!

McCarthy’s sculptures reveal fascinating and unique aspects of peppers, swaying reeds, small creatures, nuts and seed pods found mostly in his own backyard. Building on his focus on nature over the last several years, these works introduce a new sense of surprise, fun, whimsy, wonder, and awe.

Moffett’s prints and drawings represent her final work, completed shortly before her unexpected and premature death in early March. Susan continued to explore line, texture and color in new and inventive ways. Her work embodied the spirit of nature and her images reflected nature’s connection to the cycle of life.

PYRO hours

Thursday: 12-6 PM

Friday: 12-6 PM

Saturday: 12-6 PM

For more information call 502-426-1328 or visit pyrogallery.com