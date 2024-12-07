Nature of Christmas at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen

Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve 12501 Harmony Landing Road, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Nature of Christmas at Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen

The City of Goshen and Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve present this FREE event to put you in the holiday spirit! You'll receive complimentary chili, hot dogs, s'mores by the fire, hot chocolate, and additional delicious desserts.

 There will be booths from various artisans and businesses and a silent auction with lovely items. This will be a perfect time to find gifts for the holidays.

For more information call 502-228-4362 or visit creaseymahannaturepreserve.org

Crafts, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
502-228-4362
