Nature’s Bath Roller Balls at Yew Dell

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

$50 - $60 per person.

Get on a ROLL! Join Tonya Tate, owner of Nature’s Bath, as she steps you through the different essential oil blends to help you tailor your very own aromatherapy Roller Ball. After learning about the benefits of various essential oils and botanicals, you’re in charge of mixing your own blend in a roller-ball applicator.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Info

Education & Learning, Health & Wellness, Workshops
