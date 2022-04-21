× Expand Campbellsville University Naturescapes

Naturescapes (Dance Concert) at Campbellsville University

Naturescapes (Dance Concert) Campbellsville University's Theater Department presents a full season of exciting performances offering entertainment for all ages at Russ Mobley Theater! Enjoy spring, summer, fall, and winter productions. Call or visit the website to find out what’s coming to the stage next! Naturescapes (Dance Concert) will show April 21-23, 2022 at the Russ Mobley Theater.

For more information stay tuned on Facebook or call 270.789.5266 to find out exact showtimes. Contact Campbellsville University‘s Theater Department Phone: 270.789.5266 Email: theater@campbellsville.edu