Nauti Nite at Newport Aquarium

Nauti Nite is WAVE Foundation's annual 21+ Aquarium night-tide hours fundraising event! Join us for our 19th annual Nauti Nite, featuring a diverse ar-ray of delicious food vendors, a surplus of splashy drinks, and sand-sational company! All the while, you’ll be shell-ebrating a great cause! By attending, you’ll be directly impacting the education programs and conservation efforts of WAVE Foundation. This meaningful work inspires youth, improves community standards, and champions sustainability for future generations!

Your ticket includes dinner by the bite from 20 local restaurants and open bars throughout the Aquarium. You and your guests will love the silent auction filled with unique items, live entertainment, raffles, a silent disco, and live animal encounters. Take it to the next level and become an official sponsor at the Conservation Champion tier or higher to attend the VIP Pre-Party with a live auction, exclusive animal encounter, and a specialty cocktail. Guests are encouraged to wear BLUE to show their support for ocean conservation. *All guests must be at least 21 years old.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3135340-0?pid=11713

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3135340-2?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Friday October 03, 2025 at 19:30 - 23:00

Venue details: Newport Aquarium, 1 Levee Way, Newport, Kentucky, 41071, United States

Category: Festivals | Nightlife

Price:

General Admission: USD 150.00

For more information call 8004063474 or visit newportaquarium.com