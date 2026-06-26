Needle Felted Workshop: Fly Agaric at Makerspace
to
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Workshop Infographic
Needle Felted Workshop: Fly Agaric at Makerspace
Needle Felted Workshop with Charity Williams of Outnumbered Acres Shetland Wool
Discover the art of needle felting in this relaxing, hands-on workshop! Instead of paint, you’ll use colorful wool fibers to “paint” your own textured masterpiece on felt.
This class is best for those with some needle felting experience.
What’s Included:
All supplies (wool, felting needles, base, and tools)
Step-by-step instruction from an experienced fiber artist
Learn layering, blending, and shading techniques with wool
Take home your finished wool painting to display!
Perfect for anyone looking for a unique, creative experience.
Seats are limited — register today
For more information call 270.825.8144.