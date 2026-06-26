Needle Felted Workshop: Fly Agaric at Makerspace

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Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Needle Felted Workshop: Fly Agaric at Makerspace

Needle Felted Workshop with Charity Williams of Outnumbered Acres Shetland Wool 

Discover the art of needle felting in this relaxing, hands-on workshop! Instead of paint, you’ll use colorful wool fibers to “paint” your own textured masterpiece on felt.

This class is best for those with some needle felting experience.

 What’s Included:

 All supplies (wool, felting needles, base, and tools)

 Step-by-step instruction from an experienced fiber artist

 Learn layering, blending, and shading techniques with wool

 Take home your finished wool painting to display!

 Perfect for anyone looking for a unique, creative experience.

 Seats are limited — register today

For more information call ​270.825.8144. 

Info

Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Crafts, Education & Learning
270.825.8144
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