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Needle Felted Workshop: Fly Agaric at Makerspace

Needle Felted Workshop with Charity Williams of Outnumbered Acres Shetland Wool

Discover the art of needle felting in this relaxing, hands-on workshop! Instead of paint, you’ll use colorful wool fibers to “paint” your own textured masterpiece on felt.

This class is best for those with some needle felting experience.

What’s Included:

All supplies (wool, felting needles, base, and tools)

Step-by-step instruction from an experienced fiber artist

Learn layering, blending, and shading techniques with wool

Take home your finished wool painting to display!

Perfect for anyone looking for a unique, creative experience.

Seats are limited — register today

For more information call ​270.825.8144.