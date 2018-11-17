Neighborhood Summit Featuring Jerry Abramson

Center for Neighborhoods announces its 2018 Neighborhood Summit taking place Saturday, November 17 from 8:00 am – 2:30 pm at Bellarmine University’s Frazier Hall (2001 Newburg Rd). The Summit will include various educational participatory workshops, facilitated discussions of next steps, a vendor and information fair, and inspiring general sessions with expert speakers to gain new skills, make new connections, and to reenergize the work of building a stronger community one neighborhood leader and one community effort at a time. Early registration for $15 is available now at www.CenterforNeighborhoods.org. (Late registration info/$20)

The Neighborhood Summit provides neighborhood associations, civic organizations, and local government leaders an opportunity to network, learn best practices, interact with neighborhood businesses and organizations, and celebrate local success stories from across Louisville and beyond.

The 2018 Summit Awards Luncheon provides an opportunity to celebrate with hundreds of your Metro Louisville neighbors the great work happening at the neighborhood level across the region. 2018 Summit Awards include: Grady Clay Achievement Award, Neighborhood Leadership Award, Jack Trawick Neighborhood Association of the Year, Collaborative Community Partner Award, and Local Government/Public Official Award.

For more information visit centerforneighborhoods.org