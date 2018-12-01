Neil Sulier Distillery Exhibit at ArtsPlace Gallery

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Neil Sulier Distillery Exhibit at ArtsPlace Gallery

Neil Sulier was a man of many talents—insurance salesman, inventor, pie chef, and more. But his heart was in art. He was an outstanding artist both with a brush and a lens, and always with a full-size smile. Whether it was oil on canvas, watercolor on paper, or photographs of Lexington’s social elite, Sulier captured his subjects expertly.

Though his subjects were many and his style varied, one particular series captured the imaginations of many. Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry now touts seven and a half million barrels of bourbon—nearly two barrels of bourbon for every living Kentuckian—aging in distilleries across Kentucky. Just like every barrel of bourbon, every distillery has a unique character and flavor. A native son and equally unique, Sulier captured the spirit of each in The Distillery Series.

Monday - Friday, 10AM-5PM | Saturday, Noon-5PM

ArtsPlace Gallery | 161 N Mill St

For more information call 859.255.2951 or visit LexArts.org

ArtsPlace 161 North Mill Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
859.255.2951
