Nelly at BB&T Arena

NELLY, the three-time Grammy award winning artist, will be performing at BB&T Arena on Friday, March 15.

Beginning with the single “Country Grammar (Hot …),” NELLY became successful beyond his wildest dreams. His first album, Country Grammar, sold more than eight million copies, turning him into an MTV hero. Another irresistible summer-singer chorus—“Take off all your clothes!”—turned NELLY’s follow-up single, “Hot in Herre,” into a smash. His 2002 album Nellyville sold three million copies in its first six months and vied with Eminem and Bruce Springsteen for the top of the pop charts.

For more information visit thebbtarena.com