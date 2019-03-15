Nelly at BB&T Arena

to Google Calendar - Nelly at BB&T Arena - 2019-03-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nelly at BB&T Arena - 2019-03-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nelly at BB&T Arena - 2019-03-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Nelly at BB&T Arena - 2019-03-15 20:00:00

BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University 500 Nunn Drive, Kentucky 41099

Nelly at BB&T Arena

NELLY, the three-time Grammy award winning artist, will be performing at BB&T Arena on Friday, March 15.

Beginning with the single “Country Grammar (Hot …),” NELLY became successful beyond his wildest dreams. His first album, Country Grammar, sold more than eight million copies, turning him into an MTV hero. Another irresistible summer-singer chorus—“Take off all your clothes!”—turned NELLY’s follow-up single, “Hot in Herre,” into a smash. His 2002 album Nellyville sold three million copies in its first six months and vied with Eminem and Bruce Springsteen for the top of the pop charts.

For more information visit thebbtarena.com

Info
BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University 500 Nunn Drive, Kentucky 41099
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Nelly at BB&T Arena - 2019-03-15 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nelly at BB&T Arena - 2019-03-15 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nelly at BB&T Arena - 2019-03-15 20:00:00 iCalendar - Nelly at BB&T Arena - 2019-03-15 20:00:00

Tags

Dec Jan Cover

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Monday

December 3, 2018

Tuesday

December 4, 2018

Wednesday

December 5, 2018

Thursday

December 6, 2018

Friday

December 7, 2018

Saturday

December 8, 2018

Sunday

December 9, 2018

Submit Yours