Nelly with Special Guest Juvenile Concert at BB&T Arena

to Google Calendar - Nelly with Special Guest Juvenile Concert at BB&T Arena - 2018-11-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nelly with Special Guest Juvenile Concert at BB&T Arena - 2018-11-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nelly with Special Guest Juvenile Concert at BB&T Arena - 2018-11-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Nelly with Special Guest Juvenile Concert at BB&T Arena - 2018-11-01 19:00:00

BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University 500 Nunn Drive, Kentucky 41099

Nelly with Special Guest Juvenile Concert at BB&T Arena

Nelly, the three-time Grammy award winning artist, will be performing at BB&T Arena on Thursday, November 1 with special guest Juvenile.

Beginning with the single “Country Grammar (Hot …),” Nelly became successful beyond his wildest dreams. His first album, Country Grammar, sold more than eight million copies, turning him into an MTV hero. Another irresistible summer-singer chorus—“Take off all your clothes!”—turned Nelly’s follow-up single, “Hot in Herre,” into a smash. His 2002 album Nellyville sold three million copies in its first six months and vied with Eminem and Bruce Springsteen for the top of the pop charts

For more information visit thebbtarena.com

Info
BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University 500 Nunn Drive, Kentucky 41099
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Nelly with Special Guest Juvenile Concert at BB&T Arena - 2018-11-01 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Nelly with Special Guest Juvenile Concert at BB&T Arena - 2018-11-01 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Nelly with Special Guest Juvenile Concert at BB&T Arena - 2018-11-01 19:00:00 iCalendar - Nelly with Special Guest Juvenile Concert at BB&T Arena - 2018-11-01 19:00:00

Tags

sept20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Wednesday

September 12, 2018

Thursday

September 13, 2018

Friday

September 14, 2018

Saturday

September 15, 2018

Sunday

September 16, 2018

Monday

September 17, 2018

Tuesday

September 18, 2018

Submit Yours