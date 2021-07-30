Never Forget: Quilts from 9/11 Memorial & Museum at the National Quilt Museum
National Quilt Museum 215 Jefferson St, Paducah, Kentucky 42001
Never Forget: Quilts from 9/11 Memorial & Museum at the National Quilt Museum
On exhibit through November 2, 2021
The National Quilt Museum
The National Quilt Museum, celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021, is the largest museum of its kind in the world. Now open with safety measures in place, the museum has announced its summer special exhibitions that will be on display in addition to the museum’s permanent collection of contemporary quilts. Upcoming special exhibitions include:
Quarantine Quilts: Creativity in the Midst of Chaos, June 4 – August 31, 2021
Never Forget: Quilts from 9/11 Memorial & Museum, July 30 – November 2, 2021
For more information call (270) 442-8856 or visit quiltmuseum.org