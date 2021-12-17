Never Say Die Comedy Hour (or Two)

Never Say Die Bar 3900 Shelbyville Road , Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Never Say Die Comedy Hour (or Two)

Join Louisville Laughs at Never Say Die cocktail bar and art gallery in St. Matthews for a standup comedy open mic.

This show will be hosted by Eric Groovely and will feature new and established comics from around the region.

Enjoy a night of laughter, plus great craft drinks.

For more informaotin call 5027248311. 

Never Say Die Bar
3900 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
