× Expand Louisville Laughs Comedy open mic at Never Say Die cocktail bar in St. Matthews

Never Say Die Comedy Hour (or Two)

Join Louisville Laughs at Never Say Die cocktail bar and art gallery in St. Matthews for a standup comedy open mic.

This show will be hosted by Eric Groovely and will feature new and established comics from around the region.

Enjoy a night of laughter, plus great craft drinks.

For more informaotin call 5027248311.