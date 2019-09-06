New Bigfoot “Docu-drama” to Premiere at The Kentucky Theatre

Bigfoot has been in the news recently in Kentucky, which makes it especially fortuitous that this September a new film starring the big guy should be premiering in Lexington. On September 6th the latest feature from director, Seth Breedlove -a hybrid documentary and narrative horror movie that explores an infamous Bigfoot and UFO outbreak that occurred in Missouri back in the early 1970’s- will play for the first time. Titled, MOMO: The Missouri Monster, the premiere will see many of the stars and crew associated with the picture in attendance, including Animal Planet’s James “Bobo” Fay, and Cliff Barackman along with Discovery Network’s, Nick Groff, as well as the films director, Seth Breedlove.

MOMO is gearing up for a busy September with its official DVD and streaming release on September 20th being preceded by a handful of live screenings. The official premiere on September 6th is a midnight, grindhouse-style event being held at the Kentucky Theater located at 214 E Main St in Lexington, KY. Tickets are just $7

For more information call 859-231-7924 or visit kentuckytheater.com