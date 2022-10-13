New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville
to
Aloft Louisville Downtown 102 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Louisville Laughs
A spotlight of up-and-coming standup comics
New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville
Join Louisville Laughs for our New Comics Showcase on Oct. 13 at the Aloft Louisville Downtown.
We introduce you to some of our favorite comics from the area who could be the next big stars.
Then veteran comic, actor and playwright Keith McGill will close the show.
Our new comics include:
Aaron Love
Alex Hernandez
Bradley Zahnd
Cali Botkin
JoJo Jones
Mairead Thomas
Michelle Renee
QSmoke
See you Oct. 13 at Aloft for a night of laughter, plus great food and drinks from the Corner restaurant in the Aloft lobby.
For more information call 5027248311