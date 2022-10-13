× Expand Louisville Laughs A spotlight of up-and-coming standup comics

New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville

Join Louisville Laughs for our New Comics Showcase on Oct. 13 at the Aloft Louisville Downtown.

We introduce you to some of our favorite comics from the area who could be the next big stars.

Then veteran comic, actor and playwright Keith McGill will close the show.

Our new comics include:

Aaron Love

Alex Hernandez

Bradley Zahnd

Cali Botkin

JoJo Jones

Mairead Thomas

Michelle Renee

QSmoke

See you Oct. 13 at Aloft for a night of laughter, plus great food and drinks from the Corner restaurant in the Aloft lobby.

For more information call 5027248311