New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville

to

Aloft Louisville Downtown 102 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville

Join Louisville Laughs at Aloft Louisville Downtown on Jan. 6 for our New Comics Showcase featuring comics on the rise.

This show will feature a performance from Jerrel Beamon of Dayton, Ohio, one of the hardest-working young comics in the Midwest.

Also on the show are a selection promising new comics:

  • Chester Goad
  • Lena Beamish
  • Danielle Schwolow
  • Cat Fowler
  • Kelli O’Toole
  • David Santos
  • Melman
  • Esther Sturgeon

Enjoy a night of laughter, plus food and drinks from the Corner restaurant in the Aloft's comfortable lobby.

For more information call 502-724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/10882/t/tickets

Info

Aloft Louisville Downtown 102 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Comedy, Food & Drink, Theater & Dance
502-724-8311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville - 2022-01-06 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville - 2022-01-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville - 2022-01-06 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville - 2022-01-06 19:30:00 ical