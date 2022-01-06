× Expand Louisville Laughs Louisville Laughs

New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville

Join Louisville Laughs at Aloft Louisville Downtown on Jan. 6 for our New Comics Showcase featuring comics on the rise.

This show will feature a performance from Jerrel Beamon of Dayton, Ohio, one of the hardest-working young comics in the Midwest.

Also on the show are a selection promising new comics:

Chester Goad

Lena Beamish

Danielle Schwolow

Cat Fowler

Kelli O’Toole

David Santos

Melman

Esther Sturgeon

Enjoy a night of laughter, plus food and drinks from the Corner restaurant in the Aloft's comfortable lobby.

For more information call 502-724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/10882/t/tickets