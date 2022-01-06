New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville
to
Aloft Louisville Downtown 102 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Louisville Laughs
New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville
Join Louisville Laughs at Aloft Louisville Downtown on Jan. 6 for our New Comics Showcase featuring comics on the rise.
This show will feature a performance from Jerrel Beamon of Dayton, Ohio, one of the hardest-working young comics in the Midwest.
Also on the show are a selection promising new comics:
- Chester Goad
- Lena Beamish
- Danielle Schwolow
- Cat Fowler
- Kelli O’Toole
- David Santos
- Melman
- Esther Sturgeon
Enjoy a night of laughter, plus food and drinks from the Corner restaurant in the Aloft's comfortable lobby.
For more information call 502-724-8311 or visit eventvesta.com/events/10882/t/tickets