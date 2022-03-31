× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy featuring promising newcomers

New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville

Join Louisville Laughs for our New Comics Showcase at Aloft Louisville Downtown.

Come see some of the most promising comics in the area, including Nathan Alexander, Lena Beamish, Danielle Schwolow, Jake Macias, Kelli O'Toole, David Santos, Melman and Esther Sturgeon.

The featured performer is Dayton's hard-working Jerrel Beaman, who is a star in the making.

Come out for a night of laughs and enjoy a drink and great food at the Corner restaurant in the Aloft lobby.

Admission is just $5.

For more information visit eventvesta.com/events/13873/t/tickets