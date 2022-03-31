New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville
to
Aloft Louisville Downtown 102 W. Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Louisville Laughs
Standup comedy featuring promising newcomers
New Comics Showcase at Aloft in Louisville
Join Louisville Laughs for our New Comics Showcase at Aloft Louisville Downtown.
Come see some of the most promising comics in the area, including Nathan Alexander, Lena Beamish, Danielle Schwolow, Jake Macias, Kelli O'Toole, David Santos, Melman and Esther Sturgeon.
The featured performer is Dayton's hard-working Jerrel Beaman, who is a star in the making.
Come out for a night of laughs and enjoy a drink and great food at the Corner restaurant in the Aloft lobby.
Admission is just $5.
For more information visit eventvesta.com/events/13873/t/tickets