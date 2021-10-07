× Expand New Comics Showcase New Comics Showcase

New Comics Showcase at Aloft

Join Louisville Laughs at Aloft Louisville Downtown for a showcase of some of the most promise up-and-coming comics in the Louisville area.

The show will be closed out by headliner Tabari McCoy from Cincinnati.

Tabari is a talented comedian, writer and interviewer.

The new faces include Alex Fleming, Jesse Johnson, Wes Yunker, Alex McGlothlin, QSmoke, Brittney Ridge and Casper Eleam.

Join us for a night of laugher and grab a drink and dinner at the Corner restaurant in Aloft's comfortable lobby.

For more information visit eventvesta.com/events/8663