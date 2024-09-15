× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy show up-and-coming comics

New Comics Showcase at Ten20 Craft Brewery

Join us on Sunday, Sept. 15, at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown for a New Comics Showcase from Louisville Laughs.

The show features seven promising comics -- Pat Parker, Billy Reader, Jazmin Smith, Aimee Jewell, Mike Holland, Trevor Morgan and Madison Greenwell.

Closing out the show will be nationally touring comic Jared Kassebaum.

Come out for a night of laughter, great craft beer and terrific pizza from MozzaPi.

For more information call 5027248311.